Women rights, laws to be ensured, says Syeda Shehla Raza

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has said that the Women Development Department and the Police would ensure protection of the women rights and implement women laws in true letter and spirit.

She said that they would soon introduce a form under which an FIR could be registered immediately against women violence.

She said this while addressing to an event on the occasion of International Human Rights Day organized by the Sindh government in collaboration with UNDP and EU at a local hotel, said a statement here on Saturday.

Special Assistants to Chief Minister Sindh on Human Rights Veer Kohli, Syed Qasim Naveed and Anis Haroon also addressed to the gathering.

The provincial minister said that all the institutions of the Sindh government were using all their resources to provide possible assistance to the affected women.

She said that not only physical but also economic, social and psychological violence had been made punishable offense under the laws enacted by the Sindh government to protect women.

She said that a helpline 1094 had been set up under the Women Development Department where affected women could register their grievances.