World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,318
- The reported death toll rose by 483 to 18,517, the tally showed.
05 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 23,318 to 1,153,556, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 483 to 18,517, the tally showed.
Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian terrorism to UN
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,318
Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli settlements
Pakistan economy poised to bounce back, KSE-100 to hit 52,000 points by 2021
Pakistan among Top Five countries with highest investment commitments: WB Report
Virgin Atlantic flies to Pakistan for first time from next week
Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR
Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours
Circular debt soars to Rs2.3 trillion
Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'
SPI down 0.23 percent WoW
November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM
Read more stories
Comments