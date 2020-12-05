World
Russia reports record 28,782 new CIVID-19 cases, 508 deaths
- Authorities confirmed 508 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 42,684.
05 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported a record high of 28,782 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 7,993 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,431,731 since the pandemic began.
Authorities confirmed 508 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 42,684.
Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian terrorism to UN
Russia reports record 28,782 new CIVID-19 cases, 508 deaths
Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli settlements
Pakistan economy poised to bounce back, KSE-100 to hit 52,000 points by 2021
Pakistan among Top Five countries with highest investment commitments: WB Report
Virgin Atlantic flies to Pakistan for first time from next week
Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR
Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours
Circular debt soars to Rs2.3 trillion
Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'
SPI down 0.23 percent WoW
November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM
Read more stories
Comments