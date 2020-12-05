AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Robben comeback on hold until next year

  • Robben's much anticipated return to his home town club FC Groningen has proven a disappointment as he has played just 44 minutes in two appearances in the Dutch league this season.
Reuters 05 Dec 2020

AMSTERDAM: Former Netherlands international Arjen Robben's comeback has been delayed until next year as the 36-year-old continues to battle with injury, but he is still hoping to play this season.

Robben's much anticipated return to his home town club FC Groningen has proven a disappointment as he has played just 44 minutes in two appearances in the Dutch league this season.

He has struggled with hamstring problems and now has a calf injury.

"It is not yet going as I would like," he told his club's website (fcgroningen.nl).

"We have worked hard in recent months, but unfortunately without the desired result.

"I will use the rest of the year to recover and would really like to be on the field with the team in the New Year and play matches.

"Whether this will work, I cannot say yet. That we'll see in the coming period. Although my own situation has been disappointing, I am happy that our team is doing so well."

Groningen are eighth in the 18-team table, 10 points off the top.

Robben has a long history of injuries but still won 12 league titles in his career at PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before retiring at the end of the 2018-19 season.

In June, he announced he had changed his mind and was making a return at his local club, where he had debuted as a professional while still a teenager.

However, he went off in the first half of the opening league game against PSV Eindhoven in mid-September.

Real Madrid Bayern Munich Arjen Robben Netherland

Robben comeback on hold until next year

Pakistan economy poised to bounce back, KSE-100 to hit 52,000 points by 2021

Pakistan among Top Five countries with highest investment commitments: WB Report

Virgin Atlantic flies to Pakistan for first time from next week

Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR

Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

Circular debt soars to Rs2.3 trillion

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters