Virgin Atlantic flies to Pakistan for first time from next week

British airline Virgin Atlantic announced on Saturday that it will commence flights between Pakistan and the United Kingdom next week.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the first flight will fly from London on December 13 and it will land on December 14 morning at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY reported.

The carrier will be operating four direct flights a week from London to Lahore and three a week from London to Islamabad.

In August, the British airline announced that it will start direct flights from Heathrow Airport to both Islamabad and Lahore.