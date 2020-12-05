Famous Poet and Writer Shabi Farooqi Passed Away in the US

Famous poet and writer Shabi Farooqi passed away in the United States.

Shabi Farooqi was known for his unique writing style all over Pakistan. His composition of some of the most famous songs and poetry has earned him enormous fame in the country.

One of his most famous songs from the 80s ‘Mein Ne Tumhari Gagar’ was sung by Alamgir. This song was recently re-sung by Umair Jaswal at the Velo Sound Station and is trending these days.

Shabi Farooqi has also worked for the Radio Pakistan during his youth and then later turned his attention to television, where many of his jingles became popular. One of his famous jingle ‘Ai Khuda Mere Abu Salamat Rahaien’ was also featured in an insurance television commercial.

Shabi Farooqi was also the writer behind the famous jingle, 'Meri Muthi Mein Bund Hai Kya? Buttado Na,' which is still associated with Naz Pan Masala everywhere in the country.

His patriotic songs were also sung by many prominent singers including Mohammad Ifrahim, Ahmed Rashdi and Mohammad Ali Shehki.

Known as a kind-hearted individual, who wrote purely for his love for prose and poetry, Shabi Farooqi will forever be remembered for his work in Pakistan.