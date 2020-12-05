AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Karachi Transformation Plan: Meeting of high-ups for city's development held

  Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told the participants that NED University was conducting a survey of all the major canals. He informed the study of the Mahmoodabad drain has been completed.
Ali Ahmed 05 Dec 2020

A large meeting was held for the construction and development of Karachi and it was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, DG ISI and other senior officials including Corps Commander Karachi.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that the encroachments have to be removed by the Sindh government and the federal government will give full support in this regard.

He said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been empowered to spend Rs700 billion. All money will be spent by the federal government.

It was decided in the meeting that the process of approval of the design for remodeling of Mahmoodabad drain would be started. The study and design of Gujjar and Orangi drains will be completed by January 15.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told the participants that NED University was conducting a survey of all the major canals. He informed the study of the Mahmoodabad drain has been completed.

The depth of the drain on Korangi Road is only six meters and in one place it is only one foot. However, if we go for this modeling, we will have to bulldoze 319 structures, the CM informed.

The Chief Minister said that ICI Bridge and Malir Expressway projects are being implemented under a public-private partnership. The proposed projects will be launched at the beginning of the new year.

