AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

With exponential growth, Philippines emerges as ‘fast-growing’ market for Pakistan

  • The advisor informed that in Nov 2020, alone Pakistan’s exports to the Philippines grew by 167pc to USD 13 million compared to USD 4.8 million in Nov 2019.
Ali Ahmed 05 Dec 2020

The South East Asian country of Philippines has emerged as one of the leading hotspots for Pakistan’s exports, showing a 36 percent growth in the first five months of this fiscal year.

“It is encouraging to note that in the first 5 months of this year, the Philippines has emerged as a fast-growing market for our exports,” said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post on Saturday.

The advisor informed that during July-Nov 2020, exports to the Philippines increased by 36pc to USD 41 million from USD 30 million in the same period last year. The advisor informed that in Nov 2020, alone Pakistan’s exports to the Philippines grew by 167pc to USD 13 million compared to USD 4.8 million in Nov 2019.

“This is in line with our geographical diversification policy,” he said.

The advisor also urged exporters of low value-added products to move towards more value-added exports amid a decline in their exports.

“I want to share that in Nov 2020, the exports of Cotton Yarn declined by 25pc, Raw Leather by 21pc, and Cotton Fabric by 12.2pc. This is an indication that exports of low value-added products are decreasing and we are moving towards more value-added exports. I urge our exporters to keep pursuing this policy,” he said.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood pakistan exports Philippines

With exponential growth, Philippines emerges as ‘fast-growing’ market for Pakistan

Pakistan economy poised to bounce back, KSE-100 to hit 52,000 points by 2021

Pakistan among Top Five countries with highest investment commitments: WB Report

Virgin Atlantic flies to Pakistan for first time from next week

Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR

Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

Circular debt soars to Rs2.3 trillion

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters