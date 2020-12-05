AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

Tahir Amin 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on December 3, 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.23 percent over last week due to fall in prices of food items, ie, tomatoes (10.78 percent), onions (8.15 percent), potatoes (7.81 percent), sugar (7.56 percent), gur (1.39 percent), and wheat flour bag (0.38 percent), said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest data, released by the PBS, the SPI went down from 141.74 points during the week ended November 26, 2020, to 141.41 points during the week under review. The PBS data further stated that the year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 8.14 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder (86.31 percent), chicken (67.18 percent), eggs (61.59 percent), potatoes (61.47 percent), match box (24.40 percent), sugar (22.12 percent), Sufi washing soap (21.26 percent), mash (18.97 percent), moong (17.83 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (17.53 percent), long cloth (16.57 percent), masoor (16.12 percent), bread (15.95 percent), mustard oil (15.74 percent), shirting (15.72 percent), and gur (15.68 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the price of tomatoes (27.65 percent), onions (18.50 percent), garlic (18.20 percent), diesel (15.56 percent), petrol (11.58 percent), electricity for Q1 (9.84 percent), and LPG (2.36 percent).

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.76 percent, 0.59 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.29 percent and 0.06 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 percent) items increased, 13 (25.49 percent) items decreased, and 21 (41.18 percent) items remained constant.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average price include chicken (10.57 percent), hi-speed diesel (3.92 percent), eggs (3.23 percent), bananas (2.40 percent), firewood whole (1.08 percent), vegetable ghee (1.07 percent), curd (0.89 percent), vegetable ghee (0.64 percent), cooking oil (0.55 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.39 percent), LPG (0.29 percent), moong (0.26 percent), mustard oil (0.25 percent), cooked beef (0.24 percent), milk fresh (0.19 percent), mash (0.08 percent), and powdered milk (0.01 percent).

The commodities, which recorded decrease in their average price include tomatoes (10.78 percent), onions (8.15 percent), potatoes (7.81 percent), sugar (7.56 percent), gur (1.39 percent), garlic (1.22 percent), wheat flour (0.38 percent), gram (0.21 percent), rice basmati broken (0.19 percent), masoor (0.09 percent), beef with bone (0.08 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.03 percent), and mutton (0.03 percent).

According to the PBS, the commodities whose prices remained unchanged during the period under review include bread plain, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked daal, tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth 57" Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy, match box, petrol super, telephone call charges, and toilet soap.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

China comfortable with yuan's rise

Implementation of VAR a must: No sugar mill to be allowed to remove goods from Jan 1: FBR

Officials found involved in corruption to face expulsion: PM

PM for clearing hurdles to foreign investment

Recovery from Covid-19: PM presents 10-point agenda to UNGA

PM rules out mosques' closure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.