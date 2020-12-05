AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Tahir Amin 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The country's trade deficit widened by 14.70 percent to $2.068 billion in November 2020 compared to $1.803 billion in October 2020, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PBS on Friday released trade figures showing that the country's imports remained $4.229 billion in November 2020 compared to $3.907 billion in October 2020 registering 8.24 percent growth.

The country's exports witnessed 2.71 percent growth and remained $2.161 billion in November 2020 compared to $2.104 billion in October 2020

The data further revealed that Pakistan's trade deficit widened by 7.88 percent to $2.068 billion in November 2020 compared to $1.917 billion in November 2019.

The country's imports remained $4.229 billion in November 2020 compared to $3.924 billion in November 2019, registering 7.77 percent growth.

Exports witnessed 7.67 percent growth and remained $2.161 billion in November 2020 compared to $2.007 billion in November 2019.

The data further says that the country's trade deficit widened by 0.48 percent to $9.685 billion in July-November 2020 compared to $9.639 billion in July-November 2019.

Trade figures shows that the country's imports remained $19.422 billion in July-November 2020 compared to $19.175 billion in July-November 2019 registering 1.29 percent growth.

The country's exports witnessed 2.11 percent growth and remained $9.737 billion in July-November 2020 compared to $9.536 billion in October 2020.

The PBS and the Ministry of Commerce have repeatedly differed on the country's trade figures as once again differences were witnessed in exports figures for July-November 2020 released by the two.

Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet said that for the first five months of the current fiscal year, exports had increased to $9.732 billion as compared to $9.545 billion over the same period of last year.

He further stated that the exports in November 2020 posted a growth of 7.2 percent as compared to the corresponding month of 2019.

In November 2019, exports stood at $2.011 billion, whereas the exports in November 2020 were $2.156 billion, he added.

