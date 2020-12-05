AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
PSX stays in positive zone: BRIndex100 turns green

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday closed the week on a positive note on the back of continuous buying in various sectors.

BRIndex100 gained 22.63 points or 0.52 percent to close at 4,397.43 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,412.04 and intraday low of 4,375.01 points. Volumes stood at 379.806 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 115.71 points or 0.52 percent to close at 22,230.23 points with a turnover of 216.896 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 159.28 points to once again cross 42,000 psychological level to close at 42,207.00. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 427.911 million shares as compared to 420.324 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $3.866 million. The market capitalization increased by Rs 31 to Rs 7.729 trillion. Out of total 409 active scrips, 234 closed in positive and 151 in negative while the value of 24 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG Pak was the volume leader with 42.628 million shares and increased by Rs 2.50 to close at Rs 72.57 followed by Pak Refinery that gained Rs 0.49 to close at Rs 20.13 with 30.971 million shares. Sapphire Fiber and Nestle Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 55.00 and Rs 24.80 respectively to close at Rs 1025.00 and Rs 6585.05 while Indus Dyeing and Sapphire Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 39.49 and Rs 33.10 respectively to close at Rs 498.00 and Rs 952.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 16.51 points or 0.2 percent to close at 8,385.86 points with total turnover of 4.857 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched up by 3.52 points or 0.06 percent to close at 5,999.05 points with 30.407 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 50.27 points or 0.58 percent to close at 8,697.64 points with 18.240 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,079.53 points, up 7.83 points or 0.15 percent with 24.527 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index increased by 25.76 points or 0.66 percent to close at 3,953.73 points with 26.181 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 45.17 points or 2.02 percent to close at 2,284.62 points with 101.206 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that bears were defeated in the session as the market closed in the green zone. The KSE-100 Index opened positive and touched a high of up 269 points. The market remained green throughout the day and closed at 42,207, 159 points level.

An increase in oil prices in the international market lead to an increase in local market of the respective stocks where POL (up 0.5 percent), OGDC (up 2.6 percent), PPL (up 0.9 percent) were the major movers of the mentioned sector.

Steel sector out performed in the trading session where ASTL (up 7.5 percent), AGHA (up 4.8 percent), MUGHAL (up 4.0 percent) and INIL (up 3.2 percent) gained to close higher than their previous day close.

Refinery sector continued its positive trend where NRL (up 7.5 percent) closed at its upper cap and ATRL (up 5.1 percent) and PRL (up 2.5 percent) closed in the green region.

