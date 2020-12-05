AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM for clearing hurdles to foreign investment

APP Updated 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to work towards removing impediments to promotion of foreign investment and industrialization in the country. Chairing a meeting on implementation of Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, the Prime Minister said provision of necessary facilities to industrial sector would ensure its growth.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, PM's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, PM's Special Assistant Dr Waqar Masood, Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Javed Ghani, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Major Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd) and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister said his government had set the goals to increase industrial production in the country. He said strengthening of industrial sector would boost the country's revenue and provide better employment opportunities to the people.

A detailed briefing was given to the Prime Minister regarding the implementation of Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy by the Ministry of Industries and Production. The meeting was informed that Pakistan was a huge market in terms of mobile phones, with about 40 million mobile phones purchased annually.

The meeting was told that following the implementation of Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) system, the smuggling of mobile phones had been controlled, resulting in increase of revenue from Rs 22 billion to Rs 54 billion. It was informed that with implementation of DIRBS system, several international companies had shown keen interest in local manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan.

PM for clearing hurdles to foreign investment

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

China comfortable with yuan's rise

Implementation of VAR a must: No sugar mill to be allowed to remove goods from Jan 1: FBR

Officials found involved in corruption to face expulsion: PM

Recovery from Covid-19: PM presents 10-point agenda to UNGA

PM rules out mosques' closure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.