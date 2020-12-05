Baqir informs Alvi: Banks directed to construct ramps to facilitate PWDs

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir told President Dr Arif Alvi that the SBP had made it mandatory for all banks/Micro-Finance Banks to construct ramps and ensure accessible banking infrastructure for the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The governor SBP also said that the SBP had allocated targets to banks with regard to refinance schemes and had also instructed them to ensure the construction of ramps at the entrance points of banks within a period of two years.

He said this while briefing a meeting on financial inclusion of the PWDs chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. The meeting was attended by SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS), Dr Sania Nishtar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, Chairman Pakistan Banks Association (PBA)/President Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Muhammad Aurangzeb and the CEOs/presidents of 27 leading banks of the country also participated via video-link.

Governor SBP Reza Baqir highlighted the initiatives taken by the SBP for the welfare and facilitation of the DAPs. He apprised that a Working Group to be comprised of representatives of banks, the SECP and PWDs would be constituted to make recommendations for the economic empowerment and well-being of the PWDs.

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for financial inclusion of the PWDs enabling them to play their role in the socio-economic development of the country. He said that it was essential to bring differently-abled people (DAPs) into the mainstream and empower them economically.

He emphasised the need to enhance financial inclusion of the DAPs and improving the accessibility infrastructure for them. President HBL/Chairman PBA Muhammad Aurangzeb, updated the meeting about the steps taken for the facilitation of the DAPs.

He informed that 525 branches with accessible infrastructure had been completed, while 1,100 PWDs had been provided financial assistance, and 151 Talking ATMs were installed throughout the country. The CEOs/presidents assured that they would continue to support the efforts for the facilitation and financial inclusion of the DAPs.

President Arif Alvi appreciated the measures taken by the Central Bank and other commercial banks of the country for the facilitation and economic well-being of the PWDs. He underlined the need for creating awareness among the DAPs about the refinance schemes and other facilities being offered by banks. The SAPM on PASS, Dr Sania Nishtar, apprised the meeting of the measures taken for the uplift of the DAPs under the Ehsaas Programme.

