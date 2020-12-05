AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Baqir informs Alvi: Banks directed to construct ramps to facilitate PWDs

Naveed Butt Updated 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir told President Dr Arif Alvi that the SBP had made it mandatory for all banks/Micro-Finance Banks to construct ramps and ensure accessible banking infrastructure for the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The governor SBP also said that the SBP had allocated targets to banks with regard to refinance schemes and had also instructed them to ensure the construction of ramps at the entrance points of banks within a period of two years.

He said this while briefing a meeting on financial inclusion of the PWDs chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. The meeting was attended by SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS), Dr Sania Nishtar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, Chairman Pakistan Banks Association (PBA)/President Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Muhammad Aurangzeb and the CEOs/presidents of 27 leading banks of the country also participated via video-link.

Governor SBP Reza Baqir highlighted the initiatives taken by the SBP for the welfare and facilitation of the DAPs. He apprised that a Working Group to be comprised of representatives of banks, the SECP and PWDs would be constituted to make recommendations for the economic empowerment and well-being of the PWDs.

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for financial inclusion of the PWDs enabling them to play their role in the socio-economic development of the country. He said that it was essential to bring differently-abled people (DAPs) into the mainstream and empower them economically.

He emphasised the need to enhance financial inclusion of the DAPs and improving the accessibility infrastructure for them. President HBL/Chairman PBA Muhammad Aurangzeb, updated the meeting about the steps taken for the facilitation of the DAPs.

He informed that 525 branches with accessible infrastructure had been completed, while 1,100 PWDs had been provided financial assistance, and 151 Talking ATMs were installed throughout the country. The CEOs/presidents assured that they would continue to support the efforts for the facilitation and financial inclusion of the DAPs.

President Arif Alvi appreciated the measures taken by the Central Bank and other commercial banks of the country for the facilitation and economic well-being of the PWDs. He underlined the need for creating awareness among the DAPs about the refinance schemes and other facilities being offered by banks. The SAPM on PASS, Dr Sania Nishtar, apprised the meeting of the measures taken for the uplift of the DAPs under the Ehsaas Programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Baqir informs Alvi: Banks directed to construct ramps to facilitate PWDs

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

China comfortable with yuan's rise

Implementation of VAR a must: No sugar mill to be allowed to remove goods from Jan 1: FBR

Officials found involved in corruption to face expulsion: PM

PM for clearing hurdles to foreign investment

Recovery from Covid-19: PM presents 10-point agenda to UNGA

PM rules out mosques' closure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.