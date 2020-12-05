Mandviwalla granted pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and his alleged front man Tariq Mehmood in a NAB investigation. The court accepted the bail against Rs 0.5 millions surety bonds each and served notices to the anti graft body for submission of comments.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on interim bail petitions of the two accused. The court adjourned hearing of the case till December 7.