Dec 05, 2020
Pakistan

24 more die of Covid-19 in Punjab

Muhammad Saleem Updated 05 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Terming the second wave of COVID-19 as more dangerous, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that 24 patients have died and 670 fresh confirmed Coronavirus cases have been reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

She disclosed that the number of active coronavirus patients has reached to 19474 in Punjab. So far, 3115 have died in the province, she added. She also met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him that strategy has been devised to properly project the governmental performance adding that political orphans of the PDM will continue to face defeats. These elements are following the enemy's agenda while the opposition parties have faced defeat at every front, she added. The corrupt in PDM want to block the development process to hide their misdeeds and corruption, she added.

The Cchief Minister directed the SACM to dexterously project the government performance and public welfare projects. He stated the one-man show has been done away with and the incumbent government is delivering to the masses as a team. The prices of flour and sugar have been stabilized due to the timely decisions made by the Punjab government. Punjab is the only province where 20kg flour bags are available at a fixed rate and the sugar is also provided at Rs81 in sahulat bazaars, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the anti-Pakistan narrative of the opposition parties has been badly failed and the PDM is spreading corona through their meetings. The Lahoreiites will show a mirror to the PDM on December 13.

Putting the lives of the people at stake is sheer impassiveness and stubbornness, he added. The opposition's meetings will not bear any fruit nor the nation will forgive them, he stressed. The opposition will face defeat because the looters and plunderers have no value before PM Imran Khan. A transparent leadership like Imran Khan will move the country forward, he concluded.

