FIR registered against PML-N leader ahead of PDM Lahore rally

Recorder Report Updated 05 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) December 13 rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former MPA Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar for allegedly causing losses of millions of rupees to the national exchequer by registering illegal sale deeds.

The ACE spokesperson said that the action was taken in the light of recommendation and a detailed reference prepared by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudasar Iftikhar Ahmed. According to the inquiry, the Internal Inspection Registration Branch of Allama Iqbal Town had conducted an inquiry therein and found that Khokar and some other people allegedly caused losses of Rs 10,24,000 and Rs 8,12,000, respectively.

Rejecting the impression of 'targeted' action, the spokesperson said that the action was taken after the DC sent the inquiry report to ACE Director General Gohar Nafees, requesting him to initiate legal proceedings against Khokhar and his alleged facilitators namely Patwari Iftikhar Ahmed and Raja Nadeem Ahmed, EX-RM-1, from the office of the Sub-registrar Allama Iqbal Town.

Meanwhile, the ACE region arrested an inspector of the Excise and Taxation Department Waheed Miyo for fraudulently registering non-custom paid vehicles. ACE Additional Director Investigation Aitazaz Munir Gondal said that he had unearthed the mega scam and took action after a thorough investigation into the matter.

Gohar Nafees said that millions of rupees of the public exchequer were lost to illegal registration of such vehicles. He said the crackdown against corrupt elements will go on as they are following a zero-tolerance policy against the corruption of any kind by anyone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

