AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker for timely completion of CPEC projects in KP

Recorder Report Updated 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser emphasised timely completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He said this while chairing the high-level meeting in the Parliament House on Friday regarding the timely completion of the CPEC-related projects in the KP.

The speaker said the concerned departments should strive for early and timely completion of the CPEC-related projects in the KP. The participants unanimously discussed that Rashakai Economic Zone be inaugurated soon. Further, the matters pertaining to DI Khan Economic Zone were also discussed in the meeting and DI Economic Zone be transformed into special industrial zone.

The Peshawar Circular Railway projects were also discussed in detail. A steering committee under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defense Pervaiz Khattak was also formulated with federal ministers Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, provincial minister Tamiur Saleem Jahgra, and MNA Yaqoob Sheikh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

NA speaker for timely completion of CPEC projects in KP

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

China comfortable with yuan's rise

Implementation of VAR a must: No sugar mill to be allowed to remove goods from Jan 1: FBR

Officials found involved in corruption to face expulsion: PM

PM for clearing hurdles to foreign investment

Recovery from Covid-19: PM presents 10-point agenda to UNGA

PM rules out mosques' closure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.