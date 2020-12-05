NA speaker for timely completion of CPEC projects in KP

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser emphasised timely completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He said this while chairing the high-level meeting in the Parliament House on Friday regarding the timely completion of the CPEC-related projects in the KP.

The speaker said the concerned departments should strive for early and timely completion of the CPEC-related projects in the KP. The participants unanimously discussed that Rashakai Economic Zone be inaugurated soon. Further, the matters pertaining to DI Khan Economic Zone were also discussed in the meeting and DI Economic Zone be transformed into special industrial zone.

The Peshawar Circular Railway projects were also discussed in detail. A steering committee under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defense Pervaiz Khattak was also formulated with federal ministers Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, provincial minister Tamiur Saleem Jahgra, and MNA Yaqoob Sheikh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020