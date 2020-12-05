KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 124,794 tonnes of cargo comprising 101,120 tonnes of import cargo and 23,674 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 101,120 tonnes comprised of 21,626 tonnes of containerised cargo; 759 tonnes of bulk cargo; 2,449 tonnes of DAP; 30,453 tonnes of wheat; 3,163 tonnes of sugar and 42,670 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 23,674 tonnes comprised of 20,925 tonnes of containerised cargo; 000 tonnes of bulk cargo and 2,549 tonnes of cement and 200 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

There were four ships namely Bellatrix-I, MT Karachi, DM Emerald and Brigitte carrying containers, oil tanker, chemical and wheat respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. Botany Bay, AS Sara, MT Quetta, Winter Sun and Pleiades Spirit carrying containers, oil tankers and vehicle respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely Cosco Belgium, Ever Ursula and Pleiades Spirit carrying containers and vehicle respectively expected to sail on Friday.

There are five vessels viz. Nordspring, AS Sicilia, Sea Ploeg, Star Cleo and BW Zambesi carrying containers, chemical, wheat and mogas respectively due to arrive on Friday while eight vessels viz. Hyundai Jakarta, AS Roberta, Baltic Bridge, MT Shalamar, DS Cougar, Vully, Courageous and Triple Success carrying containers, oil tanker, chemical, rice, DAP and mogas respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 210,525 tonnes comprising 189,625 tonnes of import cargo and 20,900 tonnes of export cargo including 2,350 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 189,625 tonnes includes 33,138 tonnes of coal; 58,343 tonnes of LNG; 30,000 tonnes of furnace oil; 18,984 tonnes of wheat; 14,650 tonnes of palm oil; 663 tonnes of LPG; 10,097 tonnes of project cargo and 23,750 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 20,900 tonnes includes 20,900 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 2,350 containers comprising of 1,250 containers import and 1,100 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There are five ships namely CMA CGM Butterfly, CP Tian Jin, Flag Gangos, PS Pisa and Banglar Agratara carrying containers, coal, furnace oil and palm oil respectively expected to sail on the same Friday afternoon.

A total number of ten ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, coal, rice, wheat, LPG, LNG, furnace oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as fourteen vessels viz. Meratus Jayawijaya, Zhi Hai-520, Eagle Bulker, Pacific Constant, Darya Devi, Shou Shan-5, Gas Athena, Tomson Gas, Fraiha, Bolan, Gao Cheng-3, Adamore Chipewa, Prelude and Haide Bao carrying containers, coal, soyabean, wheat, LPG, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were six ships viz. Maratus Jayawijaya, Zhi Hai-520, Admiralty Spirit, Fraiha, Bolan and Adamore Chippewa carrying containers, coal, rice, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Friday.

There was one ships namely Maratus Jayawijaya carrying containers due to arrive on Friday while two ships namely Maersk Visby and Esperanza-N carrying containers are due to arrive on Saturday.

