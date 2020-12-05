AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian diamond ring sets world record

AFP Updated 05 Dec 2020

NEW DELHI: An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World Records - but its Indian creator has no plans to sell his priceless design just yet. Called "The Marigold - The Ring of Prosperity", the chunky circular band weighs a little over 165 grams (5.8 ounces).

"It's wearable and comfortable," said 25-year-old Harish Bansal, who described his audacious creation as a dream project.

Bansal said he got the idea two years ago while studying jewellery design in western city of Surat, India's diamond hub. "My target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this," Bansal told AFP.

In a statement, his company said that each tiny petal in the ring's eight-layer flower design was unique.

Bansal said he had already knocked back requests prospective buyers. "We have no plans of selling it right now," he said. "It's a matter of pride for us. It's priceless."

The previous record determined by Guinness, also set in India, was for a ring containing 7,801 diamonds.

Indian diamond ring sets world record

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

China comfortable with yuan's rise

Implementation of VAR a must: No sugar mill to be allowed to remove goods from Jan 1: FBR

Officials found involved in corruption to face expulsion: PM

PM for clearing hurdles to foreign investment

Recovery from Covid-19: PM presents 10-point agenda to UNGA

PM rules out mosques' closure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.