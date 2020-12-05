Adib Rizvi condoles death of Zafarullah Jamali

KARACHI: Prof Adib Rizvi Director of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) along with other staff members of the Institute condoled the sad demise of Mir Zafaruallah Khan Jamali the former Prime Minister of the country. In a message of condolence to the members of the bereaved family, the Director of SIUT paid tributes to late Prime Minister and described him as a gentleman politician with sagacity and above all compassion. He said Jamali Sahid was a great friend of SIUT and always took a keen interest in the progress and activities of the Institute.

Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was the 13th Prime Minister of Pakistan who served the office from 2002 to 2004. He passed away in a Rawalpindi hospital on Wednesday.-PR

