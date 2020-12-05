'NAB recovers Rs466.069 billion from corrupt elements so far'

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered Rs 466.069 billion from corrupt elements. Senior official of the bureau informed a meeting presided over by the NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal that the bureau has recovered Rs 466.069 billion, since its inspection.

The meeting reviewed overall performance of the bureau. He said that the NAB was regularly reviewing the performance via computer-based specially-devised state-of-the-art monitoring and evaluation systems as well as conduct physical inspection through the chairman NAB's Inspection and Monitoring Team (CIMT).

He said that the meeting was further told that the overall complaints in 2019 were 53,643 and processed 42,760, whereas complaints in 2018 were 48,591 and processed 41,414. The official said that Forensic Science Laboratory established at the NAB Rawalpindi had 15,747 questioned documents, and analysed 300 thumb impressions in 50 cases.

The official said that during the meeting the NAB chairman directed all the regional bureaus to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries, and investigations as per law, and self respect of every person should be ensured. On the instructions of the chairman NAB, special complaint cells have been established in the NAB headquarters, and all bureaus to listen to the complaints of the business community, he said.

During the meeting, the NAB chairman said that to improve quality of investigation the bureau has set up its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy, in which specialised training has been started to impart investigation officers as well as prosecutors on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white-collar crime cases.

The NAB has also established Anti-Money Laundering Cell in the NAB headquarters as well as witness handling cells in all the regions to improve the standard and quality of investigations as per the law, he said.

He said that the NAB had started combined investigation team (CIT) system in order to conduct inquiries and investigations comprising one senior investigation officer, one junior investigation officer, additional director investigation as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert, land revenue expert, and forensic expert, under the supervision of the director and director general (DG) concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020