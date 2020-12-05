Foreign Secy meets new envoy: Full support for Afghan peace process reaffirmed

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for Afghan peace process, commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties, and resolve to enhance regional connectivity.

The foreign secretary stated this during a meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhel at his office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a brief statement over Twitter, the Foreign Office said the foreign secretary highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's "landmark" visit to Kabul.

"The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for Afghan peace process, commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties and resolve to enhance regional connectivity," it added.

Prime Minister Khan along with a high-level delegation paid his maiden visit to Kabul last month, where he pledged that Pakistan will continue to support the Afghan peace process, besides agreeing with Afghan leadership to a number of steps to improve bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Sudan Sarfraz Ahmad Sipra called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Foreign Office.

While speaking to him, the foreign minister gave directions to the envoy for further promoting bilateral relations with Sudan in various fields including investment and trade.

Qureshi said he had exchanged views with a number of his counterparts from African countries, including the Sudanese in view of the "Engaged Africa Policy".

He instructed the envoy to intensify efforts for strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sudan in view of the opportunities for boosting bilateral trade, investment and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

