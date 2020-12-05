AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foreign Secy meets new envoy: Full support for Afghan peace process reaffirmed

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for Afghan peace process, commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties, and resolve to enhance regional connectivity.

The foreign secretary stated this during a meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhel at his office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a brief statement over Twitter, the Foreign Office said the foreign secretary highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's "landmark" visit to Kabul.

"The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for Afghan peace process, commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties and resolve to enhance regional connectivity," it added.

Prime Minister Khan along with a high-level delegation paid his maiden visit to Kabul last month, where he pledged that Pakistan will continue to support the Afghan peace process, besides agreeing with Afghan leadership to a number of steps to improve bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Sudan Sarfraz Ahmad Sipra called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Foreign Office.

While speaking to him, the foreign minister gave directions to the envoy for further promoting bilateral relations with Sudan in various fields including investment and trade.

Qureshi said he had exchanged views with a number of his counterparts from African countries, including the Sudanese in view of the "Engaged Africa Policy".

He instructed the envoy to intensify efforts for strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sudan in view of the opportunities for boosting bilateral trade, investment and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Foreign Secy meets new envoy: Full support for Afghan peace process reaffirmed

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

China comfortable with yuan's rise

Implementation of VAR a must: No sugar mill to be allowed to remove goods from Jan 1: FBR

Officials found involved in corruption to face expulsion: PM

PM for clearing hurdles to foreign investment

Recovery from Covid-19: PM presents 10-point agenda to UNGA

PM rules out mosques' closure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.