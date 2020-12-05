'Balochistan Investment Policy' devised with EU's help: BBoIT

QUETTA: The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), for the first time formulated a "Balochistan Investment Policy" with the assistance of the European Union and its draft has been finalized, taking into account all the legal aspects involved in formulating the policy. Forums and stakeholder suggestions are also included.

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade will hold a consultative session on Wednesday, December 9 to make the draft policy more effective and fruitful before its approval and implementation in which all stakeholders will be invited to consider and make suggestions on this policy.-PR

