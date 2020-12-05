Covid-19 tally reaches 410,072 in country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Covid-19 infections tally Friday reached 410,072 after 3,262 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country, authorities said.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9am, December 4, is as follows: Sindh is on top with 179,240 cases followed by Punjab with 121,753 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 48,264 cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 31,639 cases, Balochistan 17,333 cases, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 7,151 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,692 cases.

According to the NCOC, since the outbreak of pandemic, 8,268 people have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

Punjab is on top with Punjab: 3,115 deaths, followed by Sindh 2, 991 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,389 deaths, the ICT 332 deaths, the AJK 174 deaths, Balochistan 169 deaths, and Gilgit-Baltistan 98 deaths

According to the NCOC website as compared with November, coronavirus testing has witnessed a decline in December as in November it was 75 percent of the national capacity, which has reduced to 62 percent during the ongoing month.

According to data issued by the health departments, a total of 130 laboratories have the capacity to carry out 56,823 tests daily but are conducting around 35,193 tests.

It said private laboratories have reduced their testing capacity by 50 percent.

Around 56 government labs have the capacity to run 24,990 tests daily but conducted 21,715 in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, private labs conducted 11,616 tests.

Punjab has reported 670 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths.

The provincial total has risen to 121,753, while the death toll is 3,115.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has reported 345 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.

The provincial total has risen to 48,264, while the death toll is 1,389.

Balochistan has recorded 65 new cases, taking the tally to 17,333.

The death toll remains 169.

The AJK on Friday reported 68 new coronavirus cases and one death.

Following the new Covid-19 detections, total cases in the region reached 7,219 and death toll is at 175.

The AJK government so far has carried out 84,490 coronavirus tests, 5,567 people have recovered from the sickness, and 1,477 are still under treatment.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Sindh has risen to 10.7 percent, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Friday evening in a statement issued from the CM House.

The statement said that 15,500 samples were taken for testing, 1,664 new cases were identified, translating into a 10.7 percent current detection rate.

CM Shah said eight more patients died overnight, taking the death toll to 2,991, and constituting a death rate of 1.7 percent.

A total of 2,037,493 tests have been conducted so far and 180,904 cases diagnosed; during the past 24 hours 972 patients were recovered talking the provincial recoveries tally to 157,006 patients which is 87 percent.

The CM said 20,907 patients were currently under treatment; 20,066 of them were in self-isolation at their home, 11 at isolation centers, and 830 at different hospitals, while 729, including 37 shifted to ventilators, were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has tested negative for the coronavirus, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed on Twitter.

The leader was gone into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, which followed his political secretary contracting the disease.

He was unable to participate in the engagement ceremony of his sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020