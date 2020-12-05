Persons with Disabilities: JI asks govt to scale up job quota

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday asked the government to scale up the quota for differently-abled persons in the public sector jobs, besides raising their existing monthly pay. While marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at a ceremony held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, speakers underlined the need to promote awareness of the disability issues.

"We are duty bound to consider them as a member of our society and spread message in society to pay them respect," JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said.

He criticized the prime minister's new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for allocating 'meager' amount of Rs 2000 a month for a family of three.

"How families even of two or three members can have a smooth life in this meager amount under inflation, this is joke with them," he said.

There is a need to take solid measures for their betterment and especially eligible women should be given preference in Centre Superior Service examinations and Doctor of Philosophy programmes, he said.

He said government should provide them ease in public transport and also give job opportunities in all government departments. He said that JI has promised to help them for special national identity cards and along with putting clauses in its Karachi rights movement agenda for betterment of differently-abled persons

Naib ameer, Dr Wasay Shakir on the occasion said that due to government indifference, population of this segment in society has increased to 8 million. He further said that Alkhidmat is providing them aide gadgets and wheelchairs in order to ensure these persons in our society are not left behind and they can access to equal opportunities.

General Secretary, Public Aid Committee, Najeeb Ayubi said that Constitution ensures rights of these people but during past six years, "their quota-jobs were given to others".

Chairman, Disabled Foundation, Shahid Ahmad Memon on the occasion thanked Alkhidmat and JI for raising voice for rights of differently-abled persons on all forums. President Pakistan Quiz Society, Professor Hafiz Naseem Ahmad and representative of Deaf and Dump, Khursheed Akhtar also spoke on the occasion. Secretary Information Zahid Askari and differently-abled persons coming from different parts in Sindh also attended the event.

