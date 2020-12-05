Covid-19: Sindh records 1,664 new cases

KARACHI: Sindh witnessed 1,664 new cases out of 15,500 Covid-19 tests conducted while eight more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,991, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told on Friday. In a statement issued here from the CM House, Murad Shah said eight more fatalities constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

The chief minister said 15,500 samples were tested against which 1,664 cases were detected which constituted 10.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,037,493 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 180,904 cases, of them 87 percent or 157,006 patients have recovered, including 972 overnight.

The CM said currently 20,907 patients were under treatment, of them 20,066 in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 830 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 729 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1664 new cases, 1360 have been detected from Karachi, including 445 from South, 431 East, 166 West, 116 Korangi, 112 Central and 90 Malir. Hyderabad has 94 cases, Jamshoro 41, Larkana 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Sujawal 15, Naushehroferoze, Jacobabad, Dadu and Umerkot eight each, Badin and Ghotki six each, Mirpurkhas five, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar one each. The chief minister urged people of the province to be vigilant and save yourselves and your families by following the SOPs.

