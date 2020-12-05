Sindh Assembly pays homage to late Jam Madad Ali Khan

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday paid homage to its veteran legislator, Jam Madad Ali Khan on his demise, calling his services to the democracy 'indelible'. Lawmakers were saddened to resonate their grief on the death of their fellow legislator, Jam Madad Ali and honoured him through a resolution during the legislature's proceedings.

The house adjourned its proceedings scheduled for the day and permitted a homage resolution to eulogise late Jam Madad Ali. The former legislator belonged to the ruling PPP, as the unanimous resolution termed his services memorable for the country's democracy.

"Even political rivals would always respect Jam Madad Ali," Sindh Education Minister, Saeed Ghani told the house while unfolding his memories about the late lawmaker, "his absence will always be felt."

Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Shaikh said that Jam Madad belonged to a very important political family of the province and was a delicate politician.

"He was a great human being, nice and delicate person and had a differently unique personality," GDA's lady legislator, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said while grieving Jam Madad's death.

The house also offered prayers for the country's former Prime Minister, late Zafarullah Khan Jamali, late mother of Nawaz Sharif, former Sindh Transport Minister, late Adil Siddique, former State Minister, late Jadam Mangrio and TLP chief, late Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

One minute silence was observed in the house to console with Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla for the death of his late uncle. The house after adopting the homage resolution unanimously was adjourned.

