Markets
LME official prices
05 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1710.00 2028.00 7679.00 2046.50 15937.00 18850.00 2747.00 1900.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1710.00 2028.00 7679.00 2046.50 15937.00 18850.00 2747.00 1900.00
3-months Buyer 1710.00 2039.50 7682.00 2058.00 15996.00 18831.00 2768.00 1880.00
3-months Seller 1710.00 2039.50 7682.00 2058.00 15996.00 18831.00 2768.00 1880.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18644.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18644.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
