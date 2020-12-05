Dollar's rate in interbank market

AVN
71.42
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP
9.02
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC
136.17
Increased By
▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL
9.75
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC
106.80
Decreased By
▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT
61.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL
45.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL
21.48
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL
15.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL
15.16
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL
130.11
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC
84.55
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL
6.04
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL
28.50
Increased By
▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO
28.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL
3.66
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM
13.16
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF
40.97
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC
102.90
Increased By
▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL
34.70
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL
12.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC
95.43
Decreased By
▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER
9.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL
92.82
Increased By
▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO
206.76
Increased By
▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP
44.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL
16.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG
73.32
Increased By
▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY
27.31
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL
1.05
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
