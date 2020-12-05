Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
05 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 4, 2020).
===========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================
Pearl Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 35,900 365.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,900 365.00
Pearl Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 930,000 46.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 930,000 46.40
Axis Global Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 500 13.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.10
Multiline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 50,000 69.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 69.90
Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 625,000 124.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 625,000 124.00
High Land Securities Unity Foods Limited 8,500 27.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 27.00
===========================================================================
Total Turnover 1,649,900
===========================================================================
