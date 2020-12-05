KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 4, 2020).

=========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================== Pearl Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 35,900 365.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,900 365.00 Pearl Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 930,000 46.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 930,000 46.40 Axis Global Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 500 13.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.10 Multiline Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 50,000 69.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 69.90 Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 625,000 124.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 625,000 124.00 High Land Securities Unity Foods Limited 8,500 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 27.00 =========================================================================== Total Turnover 1,649,900 ===========================================================================

