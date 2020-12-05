KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 4, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 473,821,970 257,199,871 19,993,061,455 9,984,683,562 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,497,572,433 (2,116,234,707) (618,662,274) Local Individuals 16,387,160,434 (16,051,157,086) 336,003,348 Local Corporates 7,339,868,037 (7,057,209,110) 282,658,926 ===============================================================================

