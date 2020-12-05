Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
05 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 4, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
473,821,970 257,199,871 19,993,061,455 9,984,683,562
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,497,572,433 (2,116,234,707) (618,662,274)
Local Individuals 16,387,160,434 (16,051,157,086) 336,003,348
Local Corporates 7,339,868,037 (7,057,209,110) 282,658,926
===============================================================================
