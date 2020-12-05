KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Bank Alfalah 07.12.2020 07:00 am Kohat Cement Company Ltd 08.12.2020 10:00 am International Industries Ltd 09.12.2020 10:30 am Shell Pakistan Limited 09.12.2020 12:30 pm Thatta Cement Company Ltd 09.12.2020 11:00 am Al Shaheer Corporation 09.12.2020 12:00 Noon Summit Bank 09.12.2020 11:00 am Agritech Ltd. 10.12.2020 10:00 am Fausal Bank 14.12.2020 11:00 am Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 11.12.2020 10:00 am =========================================================

