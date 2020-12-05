Markets
05 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Bank Alfalah 07.12.2020 07:00 am
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 08.12.2020 10:00 am
International Industries Ltd 09.12.2020 10:30 am
Shell Pakistan Limited 09.12.2020 12:30 pm
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 09.12.2020 11:00 am
Al Shaheer Corporation 09.12.2020 12:00 Noon
Summit Bank 09.12.2020 11:00 am
Agritech Ltd. 10.12.2020 10:00 am
Fausal Bank 14.12.2020 11:00 am
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 11.12.2020 10:00 am
