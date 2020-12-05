Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
05 Dec 2020
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. 05.11.2020 27.11.2020 04.12.2020 Prem 22.00
