Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
(SNBL TFC 3) Soneri Bank      21.11.2020   06.12.2020          -              -                  -
Shell Pakistan                25.11.2020   09.12.2020     09.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Interloop Ltd                 03.12.2020   10.12.2020     10.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Al-Shaheer Corp.              03.12.2020   09.12.2020     09.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Fauji Fertilizer              07.12.2020   13.12.2020          -         03.12.2020     25.5 (III)
Ghani Glass                   07.12.2020   14.12.2020     14.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Engro Corporation             08.12.2020   14.12.2020          -         04.12.2020      100 (III)
First Equity Modaraba         08.12.2020   19.12.2020     20.12.2020          -                Nil
Nishat Mills                  09.12.2020   15.12.2020     15.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Gillette Pakistan             09.12.2020   17.12.2020     17.12.2020(u)       -                  -
(JSTFCII) Jahangir Siddiqui   11.12.2020   24.12.2020          -              -                  -
Dawood Hurenles Crop          11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -         09.12.2020       20 (III)
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank        11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -              -                  -
(KELSC4) K-Electirc           11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -              -                  -
Loads Ltd                     11.12.2020   17.12.2020     17.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Bilal Fibres                  13.12.2020   20.12.2020     20.12.2020(u)       -                  -
The Hub Power                 14.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         10.12.2020         40 (I)
Gatron Industries             14.12.2020   22.12.2020     22.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Kot Abbu Power                15.12.2020   22.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         15 (I)
Oil & Gas Devp. Co.           15.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         20 (I)
Hala Enterprises              15.12.2020   21.12.2020     21.12.2020(u)       -                  -
TPL Insurance                 15.12.2020   21.12.2020     21.12.2020(u)       -                  -
TPL Corporation               15.12.2020   21.12.2020     21.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Pakisan Petroleum             16.12.2020   23.12.2020     23.12.2020(u)       -                  -
(JSBL TFC 1) JS Bank          16.12.2020   29.12.2020          -              -                  -
East West Insurance           16.12.2020   21.12.2020          -              -                  -
BRR Guardian Modaraba         17.12.2020   23.12.2020          -              -                  -
(JSBLTFC 2) JS Bank           18.12.2020   31.12.2020          -              -                  -
(HBL TFC 2) Habib Bank        20.12.2020   26.12.2020          -              -                  -
Archroma Pakistan             22.12.2020   29.12.2020     29.12.2020     18.12.2020        300 (F)
First Punjab Modaraba         22.12.2020   28.12.2020     28.12.2020          -                Nil
Siddiqsons Tin Plate          24.12.2020   30.12.2020     30.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Atlas Honda                   23.12.2020   29.12.2020          -         21.12.2020         40 (I)
(SNBL TFC2)                   25.12.2020   08.01.2021          -              -                  -
Siemens (Pak) Engineering     04.01.2021   14.01.2021     14.01.2021     31.12.2020        100 (F)
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

