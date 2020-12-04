World
WHO hopes to have half a billion vaccine doses through COVAX facility in Q1 2021
GENEVA: The World Health Organization hopes to have half a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for distribution by the global COVAX facility in the first quarter of 2021, its chief scientist said on Friday.
"The goal is to get at least 2 billion doses by end of 2021 which will be enough to vaccinate 20 pct of populations of countries that are part of COVAX," said Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.
"That is enough, just, to bring to an end the acute phase of pandemic," she said.
