AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID19 claims eight more lives, infects 1664 others

  • Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15,500 samples were tested against which 1,664 cases were detected which constituted 10.7 percent current detection rate.
APP 04 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that eight more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,991 and 1,664 new cases emerged when 15,500 tests were conducted, raising the tally to 180,904.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that eight more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,991 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15,500 samples were tested against which 1,664 cases were detected which constituted 10.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,037,493 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 180,904 cases, of them 87 percent or 157,006 patients have recovered, including 972 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 20,907 patients were under treatment, of them 20,066 in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 830 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 729 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 who shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1664 new cases, 1360 have been detected from Karachi, including 445 from South, 431 East, 166 West, 116 Korangi, 112 Central and 90 Malir.

Hyderabad has 94 cases, Jamshoro 41, Larkana 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Sujawal 15, Naushehroferoze, Jacobabad, dadu and Umerkot eight each, Badin and Ghotki six each, Mirpurkhas five, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to be vigilant and save themselves and also families by following the SOPs.

Syed Murad Ali Shah COVID 19

COVID19 claims eight more lives, infects 1664 others

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters