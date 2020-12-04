AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Financial inclusion of disabled persons vital for role in socio-economic uplift: President

  • Chairing a meeting on financial inclusion of PWDs, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said that it was essential to bring differently-abled people (DAPs) into the mainstream and empower them economically.
APP 04 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday said that the financial inclusion of the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) was a must to enable them play their role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Chairing a meeting on financial inclusion of PWDs, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said that it was essential to bring differently-abled people (DAPs) into the mainstream and empower them economically.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar, Governor State Bank Dr. Reza Baqir, Chairman Pakistan Banks Association, also President Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Muhammad Aurangzeb and the CEOs and presidents of 27 leading banks of the country also participated via video-link, a President House press release said.

Addressing the meeting, the president stated that DAPs were a vulnerable segment and it was the collective responsibility of society to work for their facilitation and economic welfare.

He emphasized the need to enhance financial inclusion of DAPs and improving the accessibility infrastructure for them.

Dr. Sania Nishtar apprised the meeting of the measures taken for uplift of DAPs under Ehsaas Program.

Governor SBP, Reza Baqir briefed the meeting about the compliance status of the decisions taken in the previous meeting held with CEOs and presidents of banks in February 2020.

He highlighted the initiatives taken by SBP for the welfare and facilitation of DAPs. He said the SBP had made it mandatory for all banks and Micro-Finance Banks to construct ramps and ensure accessible banking infrastructure for PWDs.

He said that SBP had allocated targets to banks with regard to refinance schemes and had also instructed them to ensure the construction of ramps at the entrance points of banks within a period of two years.

He said that a Working Group comprising representatives of banks, SECP and PWDs would be constituted to formulate recommendations for the economic empowerment and wellbeing of PWDs.

President HBL and Chairman PBA Muhammad Aurangzeb, updated the meeting about the steps taken for the facilitation of DAPs.

He informed that 525 branches with accessible infrastructure had been completed while 1100 PWDs had been provided financial assistance besides 151 Talking ATMs installed throughout the country.

The CEOs and presidents assured that they would continue to supporting the efforts for the facilitation and financial inclusion of DAPs.

The president appreciated the measures taken by the central bank and other commercial banks for facilitation and economic wellbeing of PWDs.

He underlined the need for creating awareness among the DAPs about the refinance schemes and other facilities being offered by banks.

Later, in a tweet, the president said that during last 10 months, the State Bank and other commercial banks had done tremendous efforts for jobs as well as loans to the disabled persons.

The banks are also arranging trainings to enable them perform different jobs.

Even he said owing to lack of awareness, the loans available for the disabled persons were not being consumed.

Dr. Arif Alvi

Financial inclusion of disabled persons vital for role in socio-economic uplift: President

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters