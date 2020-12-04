World
Saudi foreign min says he hopes efforts to end Gulf row succeed
- Kuwait said earlier on Friday that progress had been made towards ending a row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies impose a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017.
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Friday that he hoped Kuwaiti and U.S. efforts to resolve a dispute among Gulf nations would end in success, thanking both countries for "bringing points of view closer together".
