White House's Kudlow says U.S. economy still strong despite jobs report
- "When you look at the whole economic landscape, I would say it's still very strong and I would say it's still a V-shaped recovery,"
04 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the U.S. economy is still strong despite a jobs report this week that was softer than analysts had expected.
"When you look at the whole economic landscape, I would say it's still very strong and I would say it's still a V-shaped recovery," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.
