AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open higher as market weighs stimulus prospects

  • The US added 245,000 new jobs last month, much below the level expected by analysts, although the unemployment rate dipped to 6.7 from 6.9 percent, the lowest since the pandemic struck.
AFP 04 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose modestly in early trading Friday on revived stimulus hopes as employment data showed disappointing US job growth in November.

The US added 245,000 new jobs last month, much below the level expected by analysts, although the unemployment rate dipped to 6.7 from 6.9 percent, the lowest since the pandemic struck.

Analysts said the report could boost negotiations on Capitol Hill to enact an economic relief package. Talks have been revived this week after a lengthy hiatus before and after the November elections.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 30,076.22.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.4 percent to 3,680.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 12,397.95.

Major indices have closed at or near records this week, boosted by expectations for an economic recovery in 2021, once coronavirus vaccines become widely used.

Those hopes have helped offset worries about the short-term weakness of the economy as the US contends with soaring Covid-19 cases.

Wall Street

US stocks open higher as market weighs stimulus prospects

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters