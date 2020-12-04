AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

WHO donates vehicles to NHSR&C ministry to effectively work against coronavirus

  • His dedication and sterling work to coordinate Corona response efforts are exemplary and we are happy to see so much work done by WHO and we appreciate it.
APP 04 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday donated vehicles to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) to strengthen the coronavirus response efforts in Pakistan.

WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over keys to Health Director General Dr Safi Malik in a ceremony held at WHO Country Office Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahipala said, “We pledge to do everything in our capacity to continue to provide incessant support to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination to strengthen Corona response efforts in Pakistan. We are standing side by side with Ministry in these difficult times.”

Dr Mahipala appreciated the role of DG Health in solidifying preparedness mechanisms for emergencies and effectively responding to the Corona Pandemic in Pakistan.

While sharing his thoughts, Dr Safi Malik profoundly appreciated the role of WHO, under the leadership of Dr Palitha Mahipala.

He paid glowing tribute to Dr Mahipala for providing round the clock support to the Government of Pakistan.

Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Director General Dr Hasan Orooj also acknowledged the efforts of Dr Palitha Mahipala and added “WHO Pakistan has progressed tremendously under Dr Mahipala’s excellent management and visionary leadership.

His dedication and sterling work to coordinate Corona response efforts are exemplary and we are happy to see so much work done by WHO and we appreciate it.”

World Health Organization NHSR&C

WHO donates vehicles to NHSR&C ministry to effectively work against coronavirus

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters