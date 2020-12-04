WHO donates vehicles to NHSR&C ministry to effectively work against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday donated vehicles to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) to strengthen the coronavirus response efforts in Pakistan.

WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over keys to Health Director General Dr Safi Malik in a ceremony held at WHO Country Office Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahipala said, “We pledge to do everything in our capacity to continue to provide incessant support to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination to strengthen Corona response efforts in Pakistan. We are standing side by side with Ministry in these difficult times.”

Dr Mahipala appreciated the role of DG Health in solidifying preparedness mechanisms for emergencies and effectively responding to the Corona Pandemic in Pakistan.

While sharing his thoughts, Dr Safi Malik profoundly appreciated the role of WHO, under the leadership of Dr Palitha Mahipala.

He paid glowing tribute to Dr Mahipala for providing round the clock support to the Government of Pakistan.

Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Director General Dr Hasan Orooj also acknowledged the efforts of Dr Palitha Mahipala and added “WHO Pakistan has progressed tremendously under Dr Mahipala’s excellent management and visionary leadership.

His dedication and sterling work to coordinate Corona response efforts are exemplary and we are happy to see so much work done by WHO and we appreciate it.”