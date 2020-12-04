Pakistan
SBP injects Rs715.6 billion into market
- The rate of return accepted is 7.03 percent per annum.
04 Dec 2020
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Friday Injected Rs. 715.6 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
Total 20 bids of Rs. 715.6 billion were accepted.
