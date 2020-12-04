Pakistan
SBP waives off E-form up to $ 5000 for eCommerce exports: Dawood
- “I express my gratitude to the Governor SBP for his valuable support.” the adviser said this on his twitter account.
04 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday informed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had waived off the requirement of E-form for up to USD 5000 per consignment of eCommerce exports, regardless of the number of consignments.
“I express my gratitude to the Governor SBP for his valuable support.” the adviser said this on his twitter account.
In the 3rd National E-Commerce Council, It was decided that a new B2C cross-border eCommerce procedure, to facilitate exports by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through courier services, will be put in place.
Government to introduce new local bodies system after elections, says PM Khan
SBP waives off E-form up to $ 5000 for eCommerce exports: Dawood
COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18
Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender
20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute
COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns
Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections
Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply
'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread
Read more stories
Comments