SBP waives off E-form up to $ 5000 for eCommerce exports: Dawood

  "I express my gratitude to the Governor SBP for his valuable support." the adviser said this on his twitter account.
APP 04 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday informed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had waived off the requirement of E-form for up to USD 5000 per consignment of eCommerce exports, regardless of the number of consignments.

“I express my gratitude to the Governor SBP for his valuable support.” the adviser said this on his twitter account.

In the 3rd National E-Commerce Council, It was decided that a new B2C cross-border eCommerce procedure, to facilitate exports by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through courier services, will be put in place.

