Business Recorder
Dec 04, 2020
Pakistan

Second wave of corona more dangerous: Dr. Firdous

APP 04 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the second corona wave is more dangerous as 24 patients died and 670 confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

In a statement on Friday, she regretted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was bent upon to push lives of people in danger as the number of active corona patients had reached 19,474 in Punjab. So far, 3,115 died in the province, she added.

The rejected elements in the PDM were showing stubbornness and this negative style of politics was very condemnable, she said.

The elements involved in such sort of negative politics would always face defeat, she added.

Second wave of corona more dangerous: Dr. Firdous

