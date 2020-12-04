Pakistan
CM seeks report on Pindi blast
- He ordered for bringing the culprits to book at the earliest and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.
04 Dec 2020
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police on a blast occurring near Pir Wadhai bus stand in Rawalpindi.
He ordered for bringing the culprits to book at the earliest and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.
Government to introduce new local bodies system after elections, says PM Khan
CM seeks report on Pindi blast
COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18
Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender
20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute
COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns
Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections
Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply
'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread
Read more stories
Comments