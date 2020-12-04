AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
Last solar eclipse to be observed globally on Dec 14

BR Web Desk 04 Dec 2020

The last solar eclipse of 2020 would be observed globally on 14 December, the second time in a year, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

As per the met office, the last solar eclipse of 2020 could not be observed in Pakistan, however, It could be seen in other parts of the globe including South Africa, countries in South America, and other parts of the world.

The solar eclipse could also be observed in areas falling near the Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, and Antarctic Ocean.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon — passing between Earth and the Sun — is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.

They occur every year or two, and can only be seen from a narrow pathway across the planet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the ‘ring of fire’ was witnessed in different parts of Pakistan on June 21 this year.

