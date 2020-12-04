World
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.92 million, death toll at 1,505,057
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
04 Dec 2020
More than 64.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,505,057? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Government to introduce new local bodies system after elections, says PM Khan
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.92 million, death toll at 1,505,057
COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18
Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender
20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute
COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns
Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections
Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply
'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread
Read more stories
Comments