Turkey starts buying wheat in tender

HAMBURG: Turkey's state grain board TMO has started purchasing wheat in an international tender for up to 400,000 tonnes which closed on Friday with about 180,000 tonnes bought in the first phase, traders said.

Talks continue and more purchases are expected, they said.

The tonnages purchased and prices are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days, traders said.

Red milling wheat is sought in a series of consignments of 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes to a series of Turkish ports.

Shipment is requested in 2021 between Jan. 8 and Jan. 25. Offers are sought for wheat with a minimum 12.5pc to 13.5pc protein content.