Ugandan shilling a notch firmer on ebbing demand
04 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was slightly firmer on Friday, underpinned by ebbing demand for hard currency from both commercial banks and importers in sectors like manufacturing, telecoms and energy, traders said.
At 0937 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, compared to Thursday's close 3,680/3,690.
