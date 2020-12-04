AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German industrial orders rise more than expected in October

  • Figures from the Economy Ministry showed domestic orders rose 2.4pc on the month, while orders from abroad were 3.2pc higher. Contracts from the euro zone increased by 0.5pc.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

BERLIN: German industrial orders rose more than expected on the month in October, data showed on Friday, raising hopes the manufacturing sector in Europe's biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a solid footing during a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Industry is doing well again," said Jens-Oliver Niklasch, senior economist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg. "The economic weakness resulting from the pandemic is more or less the result of the services sector. And this will not change soon."

The Federal Statistics Offices said orders for industrial goods rose by 2.9pc in seasonally adjusted terms, marking the sixth increase in a row and beating the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.5pc rise. September's figure was revised up to an increase of 1.1pc.

"This is an early Christmas present," said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank. "As long as the services sector is suffering under restrictive measures, it is all the more important that industry provides a compensation effect."

Germany imposed a lockdown early last month to reverse the tide of a second wave of the coronavirus that saw both infections and deaths rise sharply.

Restrictive measures that include keeping restaurants, hotels, fitness studios and other leisure venues shut as well as limiting private gatherings to five people from two households will be extended until Jan. 10.

Figures from the Economy Ministry showed domestic orders rose 2.4pc on the month, while orders from abroad were 3.2pc higher. Contracts from the euro zone increased by 0.5pc.

A breakdown of the data showed that demand for both capital and intermediate goods had increased while demand for consumer goods had contracted.

Germany has unleashed an unprecedented rescue package for the economy that includes financial lifelines for businesses affected by lockdowns, incentives for firms to keep workers on the payroll and an extension until next June of measures to protect credit insurers from defaults.

Germany COVID 19 industrial orders

German industrial orders rise more than expected in October

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters